Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Quantenna Communications posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Quantenna Communications traded down $0.10, reaching $16.09, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 482,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of -804.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $213,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 662,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,830 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 554,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 544,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

