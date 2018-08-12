Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.18 Million

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report $657.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $688.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.92 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

