Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.07. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,510 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,968,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,925,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $17,836,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 846.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 377,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 446,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,602. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

