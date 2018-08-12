XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jankowski bought 100,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

