xG Technology (XGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.
xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. xG Technology had a negative net margin of 46.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.
xG Technology opened at $0.57 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. xG Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About xG Technology
xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.
