Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts opened at $23.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

