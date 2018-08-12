WSFS Financial (WSFS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.80.

WSFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 583,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.57%. analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $766,623.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $614,167.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,782 shares of company stock worth $15,782,824. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,409,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

