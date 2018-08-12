Worldpay (WP) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Worldpay (NYSE:WP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of Worldpay traded up $1.54, reaching $92.14, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,034. Worldpay has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,818,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,356,000 after buying an additional 818,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

