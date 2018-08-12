Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 112.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $463,134.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Workday stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.01 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

