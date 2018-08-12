Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

