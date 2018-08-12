Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170,833 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 46,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments opened at $7.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

