Wincanton (WIN) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

WIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wincanton from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 185.25 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($4.00).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 29 ($0.38) by GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

In other news, insider Martin Read acquired 36,509 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £99,304.48 ($128,549.49).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.