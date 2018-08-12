Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.