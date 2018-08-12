Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of WSM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.