William Lyon Homes (WLH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

William Lyon Homes stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 465,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,299. The company has a market capitalization of $820.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 5.77. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $32.95.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $519.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 166,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

