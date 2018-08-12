William Blair Comments on Spark Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $58.42 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,459,000 after acquiring an additional 229,786 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 623,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,048,000.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

