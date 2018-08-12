WidePoint (WYY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

WidePoint stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised WidePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

