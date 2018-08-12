Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of C$251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.29 million.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$27.31 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$23.18 and a one year high of C$29.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

