WhaleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,751.00 (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. WhaleCoin has a total market capitalization of $202,985.00 and $97,751.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhaleCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleCoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.05100571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00208779 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002219 BTC.

WhaleCoin Coin Profile

WhaleCoin (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 10,192,294 coins. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org . The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg . WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.