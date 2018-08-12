West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $114.82 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.