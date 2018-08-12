Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $86,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter worth $108,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay during the second quarter worth $136,000.

Worldpay opened at $92.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

