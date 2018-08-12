Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $82.58 Million Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH worth $82,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

BMV FDT opened at $58.87 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a twelve month low of $1,047.39 and a twelve month high of $1,245.55.

