Wells Fargo & Co Increases ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Price Target to $21.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

ANGI traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 2,759,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $406,613.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,687. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 6,005.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

