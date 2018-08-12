Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners opened at $32.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.88. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.23 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 20.54%. analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

