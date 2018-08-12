Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,152 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF opened at $62.32 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

