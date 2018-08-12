Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in FedEx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

Shares of FedEx opened at $241.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

