Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 630 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,604,000 after buying an additional 2,221,241 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,284,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,914,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,350,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,281,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of McKesson opened at $123.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

