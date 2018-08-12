Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,926. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

