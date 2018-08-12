Wedbush Analysts Give Omeros (OMER) a $20.00 Price Target

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) received a $20.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $566,249.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,107 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,829,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,294,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 51,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Omeros by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

