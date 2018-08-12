Weatherford International (WFT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weatherford International earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5261029307567 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Weatherford International opened at $2.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

