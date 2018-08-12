Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $9,902.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00293486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00184312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,596 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

