Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 68,148.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,651.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Leerink Swann set a $214.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $409,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $2,919,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,611 shares of company stock worth $4,000,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters opened at $189.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $175.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

