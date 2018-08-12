Walt Disney (DIS) & Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Head to Head Comparison

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 2 9 13 0 2.46 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 0 0 3 0 3.00

Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.72%. Given Liberty Broadband Corp Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband Corp Series A is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Liberty Broadband Corp Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $55.14 billion 3.04 $8.98 billion $5.70 19.77 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A $13.09 million 1,095.30 $2.03 billion $11.10 7.12

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Broadband Corp Series A. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Liberty Broadband Corp Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 20.76% 21.37% 10.45% Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 9,285.42% 20.47% 18.04%

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A beats Walt Disney on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

