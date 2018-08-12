Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $66.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.
In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
