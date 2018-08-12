Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $66.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

