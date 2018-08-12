Wagner Bowman Management Corp Buys 962 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,410,000. Natixis lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.16 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.