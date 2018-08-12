vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. vTv Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9471507303457 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 33,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,004. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

VTVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 570,776 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,998.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,712,328 shares of company stock worth $7,499,997 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.