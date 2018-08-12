Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) PT Set at $30.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Voyager Therapeutics opened at $18.16 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.88% and a negative return on equity of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

