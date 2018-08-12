Vossloh (VOS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.08 ($54.75).

Shares of Vossloh opened at €48.10 ($55.93) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

