Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Gap Down to $24.23

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $24.23. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 5330304 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7,491.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 335,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

