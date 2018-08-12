Vodafone Group (VOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

VOD stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.2237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $687,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,581 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 612,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,146,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

