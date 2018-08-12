Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, August 6th.
Vishay Precision Group opened at $44.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80.
In other news, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $354,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $816,557.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $570,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,712 shares of company stock worth $1,201,275. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
