Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group opened at $44.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $354,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $816,557.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $570,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,712 shares of company stock worth $1,201,275. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

