Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Vishay Intertechnology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology traded down $0.55, hitting $23.20, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.84%. analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 544,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 283.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

