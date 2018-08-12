Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.23 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 449,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2,248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 246,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 235,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.