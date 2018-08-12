Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $28.12 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $148.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

