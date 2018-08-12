Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 52,200 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,739,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $7,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $186,998.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,817 shares of company stock worth $942,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

HIW opened at $49.41 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

