Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock worth $729,240. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.