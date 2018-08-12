Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $46.07 Million in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Stock

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,673,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 263,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 167,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 157,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Dine Brands Global opened at $74.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $29,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

