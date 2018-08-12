Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.18 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 185.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $91,681.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,076.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $476,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,044 shares of company stock worth $17,843,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.