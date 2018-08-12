ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for ViaSat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViaSat’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ViaSat to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

ViaSat opened at $59.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $49,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 2,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $2,967,811. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ViaSat by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ViaSat by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in ViaSat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 111,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

