Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERI. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone traded down $0.07, reaching $14.68, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 94,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,744. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.94.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

